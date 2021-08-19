New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

August Staff Favorites

The library is open!! Hours are Monday-Friday 9-5:30. The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. These books can be reserved by calling 465-7042.

Hold Back the Tide, by Melinda Salisbury, is a historical thriller set in the Scottish Highlands. The opening line of this book was one of the best I have ever read. It hooked me from the very start. The setting was a remote mountain village in the middle of the woods with a loch (think Nessie) not far from it. The book had well written characters that you could relate to and root for, a very spooky setting, and tons and tons of tension. If you enjoy historical novels with murder, betrayal, family problems, and even a touch of romance then I highly recommend this book. I read it in one sitting because I had to see how it ended and the tension didn’t let up until the very last page. It was a very good, quick read.

Falling, by T J. Newman

What would you do as a commercial airline pilot when given the choice between crashing a jet and killing everyone on board, or saving the lives of your kidnapped family? That is the choice debut author T. J. Newman gives Bill Hoffman early in a non-stop flight from LAX to JFK. The author wrote much of the book during flights when she worked as a flight attendant. Library Journal (5/1/2021) compared Falling to the movies “Die Hard and Speed on steroids.”

The Ride of Her Life: the True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, by Elizabeth Letts

In the fall of 1954, Annie Wilkins, a Maine woman in her 60s was diagnosed with a terminal disease and given only four years to live. Instead of giving up, Annie, having always wanted to see the Pacific Ocean, decided to buy a horse with the proceeds from selling her farm, and set out for California with only her horse and dog for companions. Americans followed her story through newspaper articles and those on her route often offered lodging for her, the horse, and the dog. Sales of autographed postcards and the generosity of people she met while traveling financially supported the trip.

In the Garden of Spite: a Novel of The Black Widow of La Porte, by Camilla Bruce is a fictional thriller about the life of a truly horrific woman. Belle Gunnes was one of the most famous serial killers in American history, and this book tells her story. Belle was not a very nice woman, and at no time reading this book did I find myself liking her in any way. I did feel sorry for her, but not for very long. In a way, she was a product of her upbringing, but at the same time she was responsible for the choices she made and how she dealt with her problems. What made her so hard to feel pity for was the enjoyment she got out of killing people. Anyone interested in serial killers or who likes to read true crime thrillers should give this book a try.

Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects: Plumbing – Wood & Metalwork – Electrical – Mechanical – Domestic Repair, by Sharon and David Bowers is an easy to use and understand book for the DIY person, or anyone who wants to be. It will help you tackle a variety of projects and repairs around the house with simple, illustrated, step by step instructions. This book would make a great gift for the graduate, young adult, or anyone learning to live on their own.