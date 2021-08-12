New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Blind Tiger, by Sandra Brown

An Ambush of Widows, by Jeff Abbott

The Stranger in the Mirror, by Liv Constantine

Painting the Light, by Sally Gunning

Someone to Cherish (Westcott # 8), by Mary Balogh

The Ultimate Betrayal (Maximum Security # 3), by Kat Martin

To Write a Wrong (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency # 2), by Jen Turano

The Chase (U.S. Marshals # 2), by Lisa Harris

Forever My Own (Ladies of the Lake # 2), by Tracie Peterson

Beyond the Tides (Prince Edward Island Shores # 1), by Liz Johnson

Love and the Silver Lining (State of Grace # 2), by Tammy L. Gray

Heather and Homicide (Highland Bookshop # 4), by Molly MacRae

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.