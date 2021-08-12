New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Blind Tiger, by Sandra Brown
An Ambush of Widows, by Jeff Abbott
The Stranger in the Mirror, by Liv Constantine
Painting the Light, by Sally Gunning
Someone to Cherish (Westcott # 8), by Mary Balogh
The Ultimate Betrayal (Maximum Security # 3), by Kat Martin
To Write a Wrong (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency # 2), by Jen Turano
The Chase (U.S. Marshals # 2), by Lisa Harris
Forever My Own (Ladies of the Lake # 2), by Tracie Peterson
Beyond the Tides (Prince Edward Island Shores # 1), by Liz Johnson
Love and the Silver Lining (State of Grace # 2), by Tammy L. Gray
Heather and Homicide (Highland Bookshop # 4), by Molly MacRae
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.