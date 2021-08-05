New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
It’s Better This Way, by Debbie Macomber
The Bone Code (Temperance Brennan # 20), by Kathy Reichs
Falling, by T. J. Newman
Tender is the Bite (Chet and Bernie mysteries # 11), by Spencer Quinn
The Stranger Behind You, by Carol Goodman
The Therapist, by B. A. Paris
Ridgeline, by Michael Punke
False Witness, by Karin Slaughter
The One You’re With, by Lauren K. Denton
Sustaining Faith (When Hope Calls # 2), by Janette Oke
Come Back to Me (Waters of Time # 1), by Jody Hedlund
Nightingales in Mersey Square, by Geraldine O’Neill
Whirlwind (Champions #1), by Janet Dailey
Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily (Darling Dahlias # 9), by Susan Wittig Albert
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.