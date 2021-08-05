New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

It’s Better This Way, by Debbie Macomber

The Bone Code (Temperance Brennan # 20), by Kathy Reichs

Falling, by T. J. Newman

Tender is the Bite (Chet and Bernie mysteries # 11), by Spencer Quinn

The Stranger Behind You, by Carol Goodman

The Therapist, by B. A. Paris

Ridgeline, by Michael Punke

False Witness, by Karin Slaughter

The One You’re With, by Lauren K. Denton

Sustaining Faith (When Hope Calls # 2), by Janette Oke

Come Back to Me (Waters of Time # 1), by Jody Hedlund

Nightingales in Mersey Square, by Geraldine O’Neill

Whirlwind (Champions #1), by Janet Dailey

Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily (Darling Dahlias # 9), by Susan Wittig Albert

