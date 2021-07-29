New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Juvenile and Young Adult
The library has several new juvenile and young adult books for young readers to choose from. Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Juvenile
The Mysteries of Middlefield (Books 1-3), by Kathleen Fuller
The Betsy-Tacy series (Books 1-10), by Maud Hart Lovelace
Escape from … Hurricane Katrina
The All-of-a-Kind Family series (5 books), by Sydney Taylor
Trophy Buck (Wilderness Ridge), by Art Coulson
Lure of the Lake (Wilderness Ridge), by Art Coulson
Cooper’s Story (A Puppy Tale), by W. Bruce Cameron
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories (Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid # 3), by Jeff Kinney
A Lamb Called Lucky (Jasmine Green Rescues), by Helen Peters. We also have five other books in this series.
Here’s a Penny, by Carolyn Haywood
Two and Two are Four, by Carolyn Haywood
Betsy’s Little Star, by Carolyn Haywood
Young Adult
Spells Trouble (Sisters of Salem # 2), by P. C. Cast
Castle of Refuge (Dericott Tales # 2), by Melanie Dickerson
The Betrayed (The Betrothed # 2), by Keira Cross
The Coming Storm, by Regina Marie Hansen
A Season of Sinister Dreams, by Tracy E. Banghart
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.