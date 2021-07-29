New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Juvenile and Young Adult

The library has several new juvenile and young adult books for young readers to choose from. Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Juvenile

The Mysteries of Middlefield (Books 1-3), by Kathleen Fuller

The Betsy-Tacy series (Books 1-10), by Maud Hart Lovelace

Escape from … Hurricane Katrina

The All-of-a-Kind Family series (5 books), by Sydney Taylor

Trophy Buck (Wilderness Ridge), by Art Coulson

Lure of the Lake (Wilderness Ridge), by Art Coulson

Cooper’s Story (A Puppy Tale), by W. Bruce Cameron

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories (Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid # 3), by Jeff Kinney

A Lamb Called Lucky (Jasmine Green Rescues), by Helen Peters. We also have five other books in this series.

Here’s a Penny, by Carolyn Haywood

Two and Two are Four, by Carolyn Haywood

Betsy’s Little Star, by Carolyn Haywood

Young Adult

Spells Trouble (Sisters of Salem # 2), by P. C. Cast

Castle of Refuge (Dericott Tales # 2), by Melanie Dickerson

The Betrayed (The Betrothed # 2), by Keira Cross

The Coming Storm, by Regina Marie Hansen

A Season of Sinister Dreams, by Tracy E. Banghart

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.