New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Non Fiction
How to Make Anything Gluten Free: Over 100 Recipes…, by Becky Excell
Cowboy Culture: Capturing the Spirit of the Old West in the Sierra Nevada, by Sandy Powell
Timeless North America: Great Parks That Capture Nature’s Wonders
Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike, by Brian Castner
Blood and reassure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier, Bob Drury
The Ride of Her Life: the True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey across America, by Elizabeth Letts
The Burning Blue: the Untold Story of Christa McAulffe and NASA’s Challenger Disaster, by Kevin Cook
Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic, by E. Goldberg
Uprooted: Recovering the Legacy of the Places We’ve Left Behind, by Grace Olmstead
Caught: Nabbing America’s Most Wanted, by Georgia Bragg
Proud Past, Bright Future: MFA Incorporated’s First 100 Years, by Chuck Lay
The Hummingbird Handbook: Everything you need to Know about These Fascinating Birds, by John Shewey
Into the Deep: a Memoir from the Man Who Found Titanic, by Robert D. Ballard
Ring the Fire Bell! the Incredible Story of an Iowa Civil War Medical Center, by Charles E. Driscoll
Herbal Houseplants: Grow Beautiful Herbs – Indoors! by Susan Betz
Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects, by Sharon Bowers
Dad How Do I? Practical “Dadvice” for Everyday Tasks & Successful Living, by Rob Kenney
Fashion Hacks: Use Simple Sewing Techniques to Recycle, Reuse, and Revamp Your Clothes for a More Mindful Approach to Fashion, by Janine Chisholm Sullivan
Dr. Disaster’s Guide to Surviving Everything: Essential Advice for any Situation Life Throws Your Way, by John E. Torres
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.