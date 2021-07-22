New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Non Fiction

How to Make Anything Gluten Free: Over 100 Recipes…, by Becky Excell

Cowboy Culture: Capturing the Spirit of the Old West in the Sierra Nevada, by Sandy Powell

Timeless North America: Great Parks That Capture Nature’s Wonders

Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike, by Brian Castner

Blood and reassure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier, Bob Drury

The Ride of Her Life: the True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey across America, by Elizabeth Letts

The Burning Blue: the Untold Story of Christa McAulffe and NASA’s Challenger Disaster, by Kevin Cook

Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic, by E. Goldberg

Uprooted: Recovering the Legacy of the Places We’ve Left Behind, by Grace Olmstead

Caught: Nabbing America’s Most Wanted, by Georgia Bragg

Proud Past, Bright Future: MFA Incorporated’s First 100 Years, by Chuck Lay

The Hummingbird Handbook: Everything you need to Know about These Fascinating Birds, by John Shewey

Into the Deep: a Memoir from the Man Who Found Titanic, by Robert D. Ballard

Ring the Fire Bell! the Incredible Story of an Iowa Civil War Medical Center, by Charles E. Driscoll

Herbal Houseplants: Grow Beautiful Herbs – Indoors! by Susan Betz

Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects, by Sharon Bowers

Dad How Do I? Practical “Dadvice” for Everyday Tasks & Successful Living, by Rob Kenney

Fashion Hacks: Use Simple Sewing Techniques to Recycle, Reuse, and Revamp Your Clothes for a More Mindful Approach to Fashion, by Janine Chisholm Sullivan

Dr. Disaster’s Guide to Surviving Everything: Essential Advice for any Situation Life Throws Your Way, by John E. Torres

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.