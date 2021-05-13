New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

The library is open!! Hours are Monday-Friday 9-5:30. The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. These books can be reserved by calling 465-7042.

Nantucket Inn, by Pamela Kelly, is the first title in the six-book Beach Plum Cove series. After the death of her husband, a financial advisor, Lisa Hodges discovered he gambled most of their retirement savings away. With basically no job skills, Lisa feels she has two options: sell her waterfront Nantucket home or turn the home into a bed and breakfast. She chooses to open a bed and breakfast, but fears her four grown children, all with problems of their own, will disapprove. Follow Lisa as she navigates zoning requirements, home remodeling projects, advertising her new business and transforms both her home and her life along the way. This is a clean, quick read.

The Deep, by Alma Katsu, is an extremely well researched historical fiction/horror novel. The author uses dual timelines to tell the story of Annie Hebbley, a stewardess to the 1st class passengers on board the Titanic. Annie is one of the fortunate survivors of the tragic sinking of the luxury liner. Jump forward four years and Annie is now serving as a nurse on Titanic’s sister ship Britannic, which has been refitted as a hospital ship during WWI. Annie had spent the four years in between ships as a patient in Morning Gate Insane Asylum. She was learning to deal with her demons, both real and imagined. Annie believed that there was a demonic spirit on board the Titanic and she was terrified that it had not gone down with the ship that tragic night. Her biggest fear was that it was now haunting the Britannic and it was not going to be happy until she was dead.

We Came, We Saw, We Left, a Family Gap Year, by Charles Wheelan, follows the Wheelan family, including three teenagers, as they spend nine months traveling before COVID-19. Inspired by a 1980s backpacking trip Wheelan took with his wife, Leah, the family plans a trip in which they will visit six continents. Each family member was limited to a single backpack of belongings and the family followed a strict budget during their travels. The two youngest children were homeschooled along the way, often using their travel experiences as part of their curriculum. Travel began in September so it would be spring in South America, their first stop. The book has its hilarious moments (what is it like to travel for nine months when every member of the family gets car sick), family meltdowns, and near catastrophes (the oldest daughter contracts a flesh-eating parasite).

American Serial Killers: the Epidemic years 1950-2000, by Peter Vronsky recounts the crimes of America’s most infamous serial killers. It is an extremely well researched account of the start, development, and conclusion of the fifty-year period known as the “golden age” of serial killers. Vronsky digs deep into the psychology that nurtured and shaped these monsters while also taking a look at what was going on in the country at the time that caused such a surge in numbers of these murderers. He claims it was the perfect storm of traumatized war veterans (fathers), domineering women (mothers), and a rise in the social problems and the poverty in the country that created these monsters. The scary part is that he projects the United States is currently on track for history to repeat itself, resulting in another surge.