New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Browsing appointments are available! Give us a call if you’d like to schedule an appointment to browse the library shelves or to order books for curbside pickup.
Love of a Cowboy (McGrath #2), by Jennifer Ryan
Beachside Beginnings (Moonlight Harbor #4), by Sheila Roberts
Country Strong (Painted Pony Creek #1), by Linda Lael Miller
The Orchard House, by Heidi Chiavaroli
The Echo Wife, by Sarah Gailey
Flowers of Darkness, by Tatiana de Rosnay
Danger in Numbers, by Heather Graham
The Bookstore on the Beach, by Brenda Novak
Autumn Skies (Bluebell Inn #3) (Large Print), by Denise Hunter
The Beirut Protocol (Large print), by Joel C. Rosenberg
The Lawman: a Novel Based on the Life of William Tilghman (West of the Big River #1) (Large Print), by James Reasoner
The Dark Sunrise (Sheriff Aaron Mackey #4) (Large Print), by Terrence McCauley
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup or to reserve an appointment to browse the library shelves