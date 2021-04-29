New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Browsing appointments are available! Give us a call if you’d like to schedule an appointment to browse the library shelves or to order books for curbside pickup.

Love of a Cowboy (McGrath #2), by Jennifer Ryan

Beachside Beginnings (Moonlight Harbor #4), by Sheila Roberts

Country Strong (Painted Pony Creek #1), by Linda Lael Miller

The Orchard House, by Heidi Chiavaroli

The Echo Wife, by Sarah Gailey

Flowers of Darkness, by Tatiana de Rosnay

Danger in Numbers, by Heather Graham

The Bookstore on the Beach, by Brenda Novak

Autumn Skies (Bluebell Inn #3) (Large Print), by Denise Hunter

The Beirut Protocol (Large print), by Joel C. Rosenberg

The Lawman: a Novel Based on the Life of William Tilghman (West of the Big River #1) (Large Print), by James Reasoner

The Dark Sunrise (Sheriff Aaron Mackey #4) (Large Print), by Terrence McCauley

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup or to reserve an appointment to browse the library shelves