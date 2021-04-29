New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Hospital

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Ocean Prey (Prey #31), by John Sandford

Turn a Blind Eye (William Warwick #3), by Jeffrey Archer

When the Stars go Dark: a Novel, by Paula McLain

The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth

The Restaurant (Nantucket Restaurant #1), by Pamela M. Kelley

Christmas at the Restaurant (Nantucket Restaurant #2), by Pamela M. Kelley

The Palm Beach Murders: Thrillers, by James Patterson

An Amish Barn Raising: Three Stories, by Amy Clipston, Kelly Irvin, Kathleen Fuller

Present Danger (Rocky Mountain Courage #1), by Elizabeth Goddard

Three Missing Days (Pelican Harbor #3), by Colleen Coble

The Drowning Kind, by Jennifer McMahon

Eternal, by Lisa Scottoline

