New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Hospital
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Ocean Prey (Prey #31), by John Sandford
Turn a Blind Eye (William Warwick #3), by Jeffrey Archer
When the Stars go Dark: a Novel, by Paula McLain
The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth
The Restaurant (Nantucket Restaurant #1), by Pamela M. Kelley
Christmas at the Restaurant (Nantucket Restaurant #2), by Pamela M. Kelley
The Palm Beach Murders: Thrillers, by James Patterson
An Amish Barn Raising: Three Stories, by Amy Clipston, Kelly Irvin, Kathleen Fuller
Present Danger (Rocky Mountain Courage #1), by Elizabeth Goddard
Three Missing Days (Pelican Harbor #3), by Colleen Coble
The Drowning Kind, by Jennifer McMahon
Eternal, by Lisa Scottoline
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.