New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
The eBooks listed were purchased by the Library and will only be available to Scotland County Memorial Library patrons. Three of these titles are preorders and will not be available until the publication date, however, MoLibGo (OverDrive) does allow patrons to place holds on preordered titles.
Ebooks
Active Defense (Danger Never Sleeps #3), by Lynette Eason
An Amish Second Christmas, by Shelley Shepard Gray and others
And Then There Were None, by Agatha Christie
Angel’s Peak (Virgin River #10), by Robyn Carr
Before We Were Strangers, by Brenda Novak
Bridgerton Collection, Volume 1 (Bridgerton series, books 1-3), by Julia Quinn
Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 (Bridgerton series, books 4-6), by Julia Quinn (Preorder)
Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 (Bridgerton series, books 7- 8 and 1st prequel, by Julia Quinn (Preorder)
A Cowboy for Keeps (Colorado Cowboy series #1), by Jody Hedlund
Field of Prey (Prey series #24), by John Sandford
Forbidden Falls (Virgin River #9), by Robyn Carr
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
The Lost and Found Bookshop, by Susan Wiggs
Lost and Found Sisters, by Jill Shalvis
Moonlight Road (Virgin River #11), by Robyn Carr
News of the World, by Paulette Jiles
One Little Lie, by Colleen Coble
Paradise Valley (Virgin River #7), by Robyn Carr
The Return, by
Nicholas Sparks
Silken Prey (Prey series #23), by John Sandford
Sooley, by John Grisham (Preorder)
Stolen Prey (Prey series #22), by John Sandford
Storm Prey (Prey series #20), by John Sandford
Temptation Ridge (Virgin River #6), by Robyn Carr
To Steal a Heart (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency #1), by Jen Turano
Two Reasons to Run, by Colleen Coble
The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery
Waiting on a Cowboy, by Jennifer Ryan
Please call 465-7042 or stop by if you need directions on how to download any of these titles. At this time the Library is offering curbside service Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm.