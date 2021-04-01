New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The eBooks listed were purchased by the Library and will only be available to Scotland County Memorial Library patrons. Three of these titles are preorders and will not be available until the publication date, however, MoLibGo (OverDrive) does allow patrons to place holds on preordered titles.

Ebooks

Active Defense (Danger Never Sleeps #3), by Lynette Eason

An Amish Second Christmas, by Shelley Shepard Gray and others

And Then There Were None, by Agatha Christie

Angel’s Peak (Virgin River #10), by Robyn Carr

Before We Were Strangers, by Brenda Novak

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 1 (Bridgerton series, books 1-3), by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 (Bridgerton series, books 4-6), by Julia Quinn (Preorder)

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 (Bridgerton series, books 7- 8 and 1st prequel, by Julia Quinn (Preorder)

A Cowboy for Keeps (Colorado Cowboy series #1), by Jody Hedlund

Field of Prey (Prey series #24), by John Sandford

Forbidden Falls (Virgin River #9), by Robyn Carr

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah

The Lost and Found Bookshop, by Susan Wiggs

Lost and Found Sisters, by Jill Shalvis

Moonlight Road (Virgin River #11), by Robyn Carr

News of the World, by Paulette Jiles

One Little Lie, by Colleen Coble

Paradise Valley (Virgin River #7), by Robyn Carr

The Return, by

Nicholas Sparks

Silken Prey (Prey series #23), by John Sandford

Sooley, by John Grisham (Preorder)

Stolen Prey (Prey series #22), by John Sandford

Storm Prey (Prey series #20), by John Sandford

Temptation Ridge (Virgin River #6), by Robyn Carr

To Steal a Heart (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency #1), by Jen Turano

Two Reasons to Run, by Colleen Coble

The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery

Waiting on a Cowboy, by Jennifer Ryan

Please call 465-7042 or stop by if you need directions on how to download any of these titles. At this time the Library is offering curbside service Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm.