New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
New books are arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
A Stranger at the Door (Rachel Marin #2), by Jason Pinter
Refuge Cove (New Americana #2), by Janet Dailey
Hart’s Hollow Farm (New Americana #4), by Janet Dailey
Paradise Peak (New Americana #5), by Janet Dailey
The Survivors (Aaron Falk #2), by Jane Harper
Good Eggs: a Novel, by Rebecca Hardiman
The Rose Code: a Novel, by Kate Quinn
The Girl in Cabin 13 (Emma Griffin FBI mystery #1), by A. J. Rivers
Cajun Christmas Killing (Cajun Country #1), by Ellen Byron (Mystery)
The Windsor Knot (Queen Elizabeth II #1), by S. J. Bennett (Mystery)
The Nantucket Inn (Beach Plum Cove #1), by Pamela M. Kelley
Nantucket Neighbors (Beach Plum Cove #2), by Pamela M. Kelley
Nantucket White Christmas (Beach Plum Cove #3), by Pamela M. Kelley
A Nantucket Affair (Beach Plum Cove #4), by Pamela M. Kelley
Nantucket Weddings (Beach Plum Cove #5), by Pamela M. Kelley
Nantucket Threads (Beach Plum Cove #6), by Pamela M. Kelley
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.