New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Fiction

New books are arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

A Stranger at the Door (Rachel Marin #2), by Jason Pinter

Refuge Cove (New Americana #2), by Janet Dailey

Hart’s Hollow Farm (New Americana #4), by Janet Dailey

Paradise Peak (New Americana #5), by Janet Dailey

The Survivors (Aaron Falk #2), by Jane Harper

Good Eggs: a Novel, by Rebecca Hardiman

The Rose Code: a Novel, by Kate Quinn

The Girl in Cabin 13 (Emma Griffin FBI mystery #1), by A. J. Rivers

Cajun Christmas Killing (Cajun Country #1), by Ellen Byron (Mystery)

The Windsor Knot (Queen Elizabeth II #1), by S. J. Bennett (Mystery)

The Nantucket Inn (Beach Plum Cove #1), by Pamela M. Kelley

Nantucket Neighbors (Beach Plum Cove #2), by Pamela M. Kelley

Nantucket White Christmas (Beach Plum Cove #3), by Pamela M. Kelley

A Nantucket Affair (Beach Plum Cove #4), by Pamela M. Kelley

Nantucket Weddings (Beach Plum Cove #5), by Pamela M. Kelley

Nantucket Threads (Beach Plum Cove #6), by Pamela M. Kelley

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.