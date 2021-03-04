New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Non Fiction

Curbside service is available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Afternoon Tea at Home: Deliciously Indulgent Recipes for Sandwiches, Savouries, Scones, Cakes and Other Fancies, by Will Torrent

Celiac Disease: a Hidden Epidemic, by Peter H. R. Green

The Gentle Sleep Book: Gentle, No-Tears Sleep Solutions For Parents of Newborns to Five-Year-Olds, by Sarah Ockwell-Smith

Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors, by James Patterson

ADHD 2.0: New Science and Essential Strategies for Thriving with Distraction-From Childhood Through Adulthood, by Edward M. Hallowell

Chatter: the Voice in Our Head, Why it Matters, and How to Harness It, by Ethan Kross

Tapirs, by Melissa Gish

Salamanders, by Melissa Gish

The Weather Handbook: the Essential Guide to How Weather is Formed and Develops, by Alan Watts

We Came, We Saw, We Left: a Family Gap Year, by Charles J. Whelan

Ancient Remedies: Secrets to Healing With Herbs, Essential Oils, CBD, and the Most Powerful Natural Medicine in History, by Josh Axe

American Serial Killers: the Epidemic Years 1950-2000, by Peter Vrensky

