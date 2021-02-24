New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Serpentine (Alex Delaware #36), by Jonathan Kellerman
Colors of Truth (Carnton #2), by Tamera Alexander (Large Print)
Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe (Whistle Stop #1), by Fannie Flagg
Driving Lessons, by Zoe Fishman
Dear Life, by Alice Munro
Remember Me: A Spanish Civil War Novel, by Mario Escobar (Large Print)
The Burning Girls: a Novel, by C. J. Tudor
The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery
The Shadow Box, by Luanne Rice
Obsession (Natchez Trace Park Rangers #2), by Patricia Bradley
The Moonlight School: a Novel, by Suzanne Woods Fisher
When Twilight Breaks, by Sarah Sundin
The Sea Gate, by Jane Johnson
A Perfect Amish Romance (Berlin Bookmobile #1), by Shelley Shepard Gray
A Dance in Donegal, by Jennifer Deibel
Shadows of the White City (Windy City Saga #2), by Jocelyn Green
The Broken Spine (Beloved Bookroom #1), by Dorothy St. James (Mystery)
Luck and a Horse, by Max Brand (Large Print Western)
To Avenge a Ranger (Texas Ranger Sean Kennedy), by James J. Griffin (Large Print Western)
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.