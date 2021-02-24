New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Serpentine (Alex Delaware #36), by Jonathan Kellerman

Colors of Truth (Carnton #2), by Tamera Alexander (Large Print)

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe (Whistle Stop #1), by Fannie Flagg

Driving Lessons, by Zoe Fishman

Dear Life, by Alice Munro

Remember Me: A Spanish Civil War Novel, by Mario Escobar (Large Print)

The Burning Girls: a Novel, by C. J. Tudor

The Vineyard at Painted Moon, by Susan Mallery

The Shadow Box, by Luanne Rice

Obsession (Natchez Trace Park Rangers #2), by Patricia Bradley

The Moonlight School: a Novel, by Suzanne Woods Fisher

When Twilight Breaks, by Sarah Sundin

The Sea Gate, by Jane Johnson

A Perfect Amish Romance (Berlin Bookmobile #1), by Shelley Shepard Gray

A Dance in Donegal, by Jennifer Deibel

Shadows of the White City (Windy City Saga #2), by Jocelyn Green

The Broken Spine (Beloved Bookroom #1), by Dorothy St. James (Mystery)

Luck and a Horse, by Max Brand (Large Print Western)

To Avenge a Ranger (Texas Ranger Sean Kennedy), by James J. Griffin (Large Print Western)

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books for curbside pickup.