New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Staff Favorites

The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. These books can be reserved for curbside pickup by calling the library.

In The Return, by Nicholas Sparks, Trevor Benson suffered severe injuries from a mortar attack while stationed in Afghanistan. The resulting injuries ended his career as a surgeon. While he is recovering, his grandfather unexpectedly has a stroke in a small town miles from home. Trevor gets to the hospital and his grandfather gives him a garbled message. What was he doing there? Upon inheriting his grandfather’s home and beehives, Trevor decides the homestead would be a good place to regroup and decide what lies ahead for him. Trevor meets Callie, a young girl that lives in the trailer park. Deputy Sheriff Natalie Masterson comes to the house to investigate the activity at the “vacant” house. Sparks fly between the two. Will this lead to romance? Read this book to uncover all the secrets of this small town. This book is available in print, eBook, and audio book.

What to Eat During Cancer Treatment, by Jeanne Besser, is a wonderful resource for anyone who is undergoing chemo/radiation treatment, or for the people caring for them. This book contains over 100 easy, tasty recipes. The recipes have been categorized by common digestive ailment. The author also provides practical suggestions with each recipe to help cancer patients overcome the major challenge of eating well during treatment.

The Children’s Blizzard, by Melanie Benjamin, is a fictional account of the January 12, 1888, Great Plains blizzard. The story focuses on Raina and Gerda Olsen, sisters who taught at different one-room schoolhouses. January 12th started as a beautiful day and warm for January. Mothers hung out their family’s woolen clothing to air, and many children just wore shawls or light jackets to school. The blizzard hit just as school was letting out for the day. It wasn’t safe for children to remain at their schools after the windows were blown out by wind gusts, the firewood ran out, and there was no food. The decisions Raina and Gerda made to get their students home affected the entire community. It’s best not to read this book during a winter storm warning! This book is available in print, eBook, and audio book.

In His Unexpected Amish Twins, by Rachel J. Good, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, buggy accident results in injuries to Chloe and Jabin and the deaths of their parents. Hope comes upon the accident and goes to the hospital with the children. Their uncle, Micah, comes from New York state to stay with the children and to make funeral arrangements for his brother and sister-in-law. The children are devastated. Hope convinces Micah to allow the children to participate in horse therapy, a new business adventure she has started. Micah is leery of this as he is scared of horses. Will the therapy help the children? Will a friendship between Micah and Hope help each of them to overcome their own problems? Could they become a family? This is a “feel good” book you might enjoy and is available in large print.

Author Jennifer Robson based her new World War II novel, Our Darkest Night, on family history. Most of Italy was occupied by Germany in 1943. A family tragedy forces Niccolo Girardi to leave the seminary and return home to run the family farm. Father Bernardi asks Niccolo to travel to Venice and bring Antonia Mazin, the daughter of his Jewish friend, to safety at the farm. Nico and Nina work to convince Nico’s family and community members they are newly married. Nina settles into farm life and things are going well, but she soon draws the attention of Karl Zwerger, a Nazi officer and Nico’s enemy from when they both attended seminary. Zwerger is intent on finding the truth of Nina’s past.

A Witch in Time is the debut novel from author Constance Sayers. It is the story of a young woman (witch) who is cursed to be reborn over and over and doomed to repeat the same mistakes in every life she lives. It is also the story of the man (demon) who loves her and is forced to watch the same tragic story play out again and again. Helen has lived, loved, and lost as four very different women, but the end is always the same. She will die young and then be reborn to start the cycle all over again. She decides that this time will be different. This time she will break the curse.

Call the library at 465-7042 to reserve any of these titles.