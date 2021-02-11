New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Adult Fiction
Forever With You (Sapphire Springs #1), by Barb Curtis
The Forever Girl (Wildstone #6), by Jill Shalvis
The Cookbook Club: a Novel of Food and Friendship, by Elizabeth M. Harbison
The Awakening (Dragon Heart Legacy #1), by Nora Roberts
Spin (Captain Chase #2), by Patricia Daniels Cornwell
The Children’s Train, by Viola Ardone
Under the Alaskan Ice (Alaska Wild #2), by Karen Harper
Wrong Alibi (Murder in Alaska #1), by Christina Dodd
The Russian (Michael Bennett #13), by James Patterson
Thistles and Thieves (Highland Bookshop mysteries #3), by Molly Macrae
Ink and Shadows (Secret Book and Scone Society mysteries #4), by Ellery Adams
Cold Wind (Alaska Wild mysteries #2), by Paige Shelton
The Cowboy Way, by Elmer Kelton
Court of Swans (Dericott Tale #1) (young adult title), by Melanie Dickerson
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.