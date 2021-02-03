New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Curbside service is available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
iPad For Seniors, by Dwight Spivey
Women Of The Bible: Stories Of Strength, Faith, And Courage, by Morin Bishop
Secrets Of The National Parks: The Expert’s Guide To The Best Experiences Beyond The Tourist Trail
Next Pandemic: On The Front Lines Against Humankind’s Gravest Dangers, by Ali Khan
The Big Book Of Air Fryer Recipes: 240 Standout Recipes…, by Parrish Ritchie
Love To Sew: 60 Stunning Accessories To Make For You And Your Home, by Saskia Abel
The Ultimate Prepper’s Survival Guide: Survive The End Of The World As We Know It, by James Wesley Rawles
The Big Book of “Why” For Parents: 75 Tips And Tricks For New Parents, by Clifford Dale James
What Girls Need: How To Raise Bold, Courageous, And Resilient Women, by Marisa Porges
COVID-19: The Pandemic That Never Should Have Happened And How To Stop The Next One, by Debora Mackenzie
The Complete Guide To No-Dig Gardening, by Charlie Nardozzi
From Clutter To Clarity: Clean Up Your Mindset To Clear Out Your Clutter, by Kerri L. Richardson
Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook: More Than 100 Easy Healthy Meals For Your Favorite Kitchen Device, by Urvashi Pitre
Work-From-Home Hacks: 500+ Easy Ways To Get Organized, Stay Productive, And Maintain A Work/Life Balance While Working From Home!, by Aja Frost
Life With The Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned About Ghosts, by Amy Bruni
Girl Wash Your Face: Stop Believing The Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant To Be, by Rachel Hollis
I Quit Plastics: 60+ Lifestyle Recipes To Cut Waste, Live Clean & Change The World, by Kate Nelson
What Really Happened: The Death Of Hitler, by Robert J. Hutchinson
Nazi Wives: The Women At The Top of Hitler’s Germany, by James Wyllie
Become A Drone Pilot, by Emma Huddleston
Military Drones, by Hal Marcovitz
Medical Drones, by Bradley Steffens
Recreational Drones, by Carla Mooney
Delivery Drones, by Joseph Ferry
Security and Surveillance Drones, by L. K. McGhee
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.