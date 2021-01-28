New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Please enter your login information to view this article.

New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Adult Fiction

Bone Driven, by Hailey Edwards

Death Knell, by Hailey Edwards

Neighbors, by Danielle Steel

All the Colors of Night, by Jayne Ann Krentz

Betty, by Tiffany McDaniel

Tidewater Bride, by Laura Frantz

All That We Carried, by Erin Bartels

Dreams of Savannah, by Roseanna M. White

Endless Mercy, by Tracie Peterson

A Cowboy for Keeps, by Jody Hedlund

Bone Chase, by Weston Ochse

The Stand, by Stephen King

The Scorpion’s Tail: a Nora Kelly Novel, by Douglas J. Preston

Before She Disappeared, by Lisa Gardner

Twenty, by James Grippando

Wyoming True, by Diana Palmer

The Diplomat’s Wife, by Pam Jenoff

Faith’s Mountain

Home, by Misty M. Beller

Say I Do: Three Wedding Stories, by Rachel Hauck, Becky Wade, Katie Ganshert

The Children’s Blizzard, by Melanie Benjamin

Bone Canyon, by Lee Goldberg

Lost Hills, by Lee Goldberg

A Double Dose of Love, by Kathleen Fuller

Active Defense, by Lynette Eason

The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman

Devil’s Due (Large print), by James Clay

A Thousand Texas Longhorns (Large Print), by Johnny D. Boggs

Piecing it all Together (Large Print), by Leslie Gould

Burden of Proof (Large Print), by T. Davis Bunn

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.