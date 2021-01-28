New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Adult Fiction
Bone Driven, by Hailey Edwards
Death Knell, by Hailey Edwards
Neighbors, by Danielle Steel
All the Colors of Night, by Jayne Ann Krentz
Betty, by Tiffany McDaniel
Tidewater Bride, by Laura Frantz
All That We Carried, by Erin Bartels
Dreams of Savannah, by Roseanna M. White
Endless Mercy, by Tracie Peterson
A Cowboy for Keeps, by Jody Hedlund
Bone Chase, by Weston Ochse
The Stand, by Stephen King
The Scorpion’s Tail: a Nora Kelly Novel, by Douglas J. Preston
Before She Disappeared, by Lisa Gardner
Twenty, by James Grippando
Wyoming True, by Diana Palmer
The Diplomat’s Wife, by Pam Jenoff
Faith’s Mountain
Home, by Misty M. Beller
Say I Do: Three Wedding Stories, by Rachel Hauck, Becky Wade, Katie Ganshert
The Children’s Blizzard, by Melanie Benjamin
Bone Canyon, by Lee Goldberg
Lost Hills, by Lee Goldberg
A Double Dose of Love, by Kathleen Fuller
Active Defense, by Lynette Eason
The Thursday Murder Club, by Richard Osman
Devil’s Due (Large print), by James Clay
A Thousand Texas Longhorns (Large Print), by Johnny D. Boggs
Piecing it all Together (Large Print), by Leslie Gould
Burden of Proof (Large Print), by T. Davis Bunn
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.