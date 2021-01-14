New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
These audio books are available for curbside pickup. Please give us a call if you find something that interests you.
Audiobooks
An Amish Christmas Wedding: Four Stories
A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham
The Coast-to-Coast Murders, by James Patterson
Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand
Shakeup, by Stuart Woods
The Sentinel, by Lee Child
A Picture of Love, by Beth Wiseman
Autumn Skies, by Denise Hunter
Truly, Madly, Deeply, by Karen Kingsbury
The Noel Letters, by Richard Paul Evans
Three Women
Disappear, by James Patterson
Wyoming True, by Diana Palmer
Piece of My Heart, by Mary Higgins Clark
Juvenile Audiobooks
Great Stories. Volume 5
Great Stories. Volume 6
Trial by Fire: 6 Stories on Jealousy, Deceit & the Importance of Family (Adventures in Odyssey)
Expect the Unexpected: 6 Stories on Friendship, Family & Fame (Adventures in Odyssey)
More Than Meets the Eye: 6 Stories in Trust, Sacrifice and Forgiveness (Adventures in Odyssey)
Exciting Events
Volume 3 (Your Story Hour)
Exciting Events. Volume 5 (Your Story Hour)
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titlesN