New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Fiction

New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Three Women Disappear: with a Bonus Novel: Come and get us, by James Patterson

The Law of Innocence (Lincoln Lawyer # 6), by Michael Connelly

One by One, by Ruth Ware

The River Home, by Hannah Richell

Autumn Sky (Bluebell Inn # 3), by Denise Hunter

Christmas at the Island Hotel, by Jenny Colgan

The Coffee Corner (Amish Marketplace # 3), by Amy Clipston

A Picture of Love (Amish Inn # 1), by Beth Wiseman

Daylight (Atlee Pine # 3), by David Baldacci

Hush-Hush (Stone Barrington # 56), by Stuart Woods

In the Lion’s Den (The House of Falconer # 2), by Barbara Taylor Bradford

Olive Bright, Pigeoneer, by Stephanie Graves

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.