New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Three Women Disappear: with a Bonus Novel: Come and get us, by James Patterson
The Law of Innocence (Lincoln Lawyer # 6), by Michael Connelly
One by One, by Ruth Ware
The River Home, by Hannah Richell
Autumn Sky (Bluebell Inn # 3), by Denise Hunter
Christmas at the Island Hotel, by Jenny Colgan
The Coffee Corner (Amish Marketplace # 3), by Amy Clipston
A Picture of Love (Amish Inn # 1), by Beth Wiseman
Daylight (Atlee Pine # 3), by David Baldacci
Hush-Hush (Stone Barrington # 56), by Stuart Woods
In the Lion’s Den (The House of Falconer # 2), by Barbara Taylor Bradford
Olive Bright, Pigeoneer, by Stephanie Graves
