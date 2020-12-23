New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.
Christmas at Holiday House, by RaeAnne Thayne
All that Glitters, by Danielle Steel
Piece of my Heart, by Mary Higgins Clark
Breathe the Sky, by Michelle Hazen
Jack, by Marilynne Robinson
The Return, by Nicholas Sparks
Nothing Short of Wonderous, by Regina Scott
Irena’s War, by James D. Shipman
The 5th Horseman, by James Patterson
A Castaway in Cornwall, by Julie Klassen
Deadly Cross, by James Patterson
The Dress Shop on King Street, by Ashley Clark
The Chicken Sisters, by K. J. Dell’Antonia
Seconds to Live, by Susan Sleeman
Bayou Dreaming, by Lexi Blake
Point of Danger, by Irene Hannon
To Steal a Heart, by Jen Turano
Courting Misfortune, by Regina Jennings
The Christmas Swap, by Melody Carlson
Her Secret Song, by Mary Connealy
Checked out for Murder, by Alison Brook
Deception by Gaslight, by Kate Belli
Buried in the Stacks, by Allison Brook
Forever by Your Side, by Tracie Peterson
The Escape, by Lisa Harris
The Right Kind of Fool, by Sarah Loudin Thomas
The Promised Land, by Elizabeth Musser
The Key to Love, by Betsy St. Amant
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.