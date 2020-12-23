New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Adult Fiction

New books are still arriving at the library! Curbside service available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these new books.

Christmas at Holiday House, by RaeAnne Thayne

All that Glitters, by Danielle Steel

Piece of my Heart, by Mary Higgins Clark

Breathe the Sky, by Michelle Hazen

Jack, by Marilynne Robinson

The Return, by Nicholas Sparks

Nothing Short of Wonderous, by Regina Scott

Irena’s War, by James D. Shipman

The 5th Horseman, by James Patterson

A Castaway in Cornwall, by Julie Klassen

Deadly Cross, by James Patterson

The Dress Shop on King Street, by Ashley Clark

The Chicken Sisters, by K. J. Dell’Antonia

Seconds to Live, by Susan Sleeman

Bayou Dreaming, by Lexi Blake

Point of Danger, by Irene Hannon

To Steal a Heart, by Jen Turano

Courting Misfortune, by Regina Jennings

The Christmas Swap, by Melody Carlson

Her Secret Song, by Mary Connealy

Checked out for Murder, by Alison Brook

Deception by Gaslight, by Kate Belli

Buried in the Stacks, by Allison Brook

Forever by Your Side, by Tracie Peterson

The Escape, by Lisa Harris

The Right Kind of Fool, by Sarah Loudin Thomas

The Promised Land, by Elizabeth Musser

The Key to Love, by Betsy St. Amant

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.