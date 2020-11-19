Staff Favorites at Scotland County Memorial Library

Staff Favorites for November 2020

The following books, recently selected by the library staff as their favorite reads, are available at the library. These books are available using curbside service.

Fannie Flagg brings readers back to Whistle Stop, Alabama, in The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, her new sequel to Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café. The novel follows the life of Bud Threadgoode from the 1930s to the present day with liberal use of flashbacks. Ruth, Idgie, Ninnie, and Evelyn Couch are all back to help fill in Bud’s life, with help from Bud’s daughter Ruthie and Ruthie’s overbearing mother-in-law. This was a happy read and a treat to visit Whistle Stop again. Now I’m off to watch Fried Green Tomatoes.

The Age of Witches, by Louisa Morgan, is a historical fantasy novel set in late 19th century New York. It is the story of the three female descendants of Bridget Bishop who was hanged as a witch in Salem Massachusetts, in 1692. The three main characters are intelligent, confident, independent women who see nothing wrong with using magic to get what they want. If you enjoy historical novels with strong female characters and a touch of magic then you need to add this book to your reading list.

A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham, asks the question is homicide ever warranted in cases of domestic abuse and asks the hard question if the death penalty is a fair punishment in this case. Thinking his mother was killed by Stuart Kofer, her abusive law enforcement boyfriend, 16-year-old Drew kills Kofer using his own service revolver.

The Institute, the new horror/thriller by Stephen King is a novel I highly recommend to anyone who enjoys this genre. The book follows a boy named Luke. He is a 12-year-old genius who has been kidnapped and is being held against his well in a place known as “The Institute.” It is an evil place, run by an abusive staff, when children are tested and experimented on. This book reminded me of early (1980’s) Stephen King novel, when he was at the absolute top of his game. The characters were great and the book kept me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. I highly recommend this book.