New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
These DVDs are available for curbside pickup. Please give us a call if you find something that interests you.
DVDs
Hawaii Five-O: The Final Season
NCIS: Los Angeles. Season 11
You’re Bacon Me Crazy; The Secret Ingredient
Military Wives
Patriot: a Nation at War
Chicago Fire. Season 8
Chicago Med. Season 5
Chicago P.D. Season 7
Nature of Love: Pearl in Paradise
Wedding at Graceland
All of my Heart Collection: 3-Movie Collection
Love, Romance & Chocolate
Paris, Wine & Romance; Rome in Love
Forever. The Complete Series
10 Movie Holiday Romance Pack
Hallmark Channel Holiday Collection. Movie 4-Pack
Enchanted Royal Collection
New Amsterdam. Season 2
Serendipity
It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas
Juvenile DVDs
PAW Patrol. Dino Rescue
PAW Patrol. Jet to the Rescue
The Flintstones: 2 Movies & 5 Specials
Babe: Pig in the City
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.