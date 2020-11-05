New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Please enter your login information to view this article.

These DVDs are available for curbside pickup. Please give us a call if you find something that interests you.

DVDs

Hawaii Five-O: The Final Season

NCIS: Los Angeles. Season 11

You’re Bacon Me Crazy; The Secret Ingredient

Military Wives

Patriot: a Nation at War

Chicago Fire. Season 8

Chicago Med. Season 5

Chicago P.D. Season 7

Nature of Love: Pearl in Paradise

Wedding at Graceland

All of my Heart Collection: 3-Movie Collection

Love, Romance & Chocolate

Paris, Wine & Romance; Rome in Love

Forever. The Complete Series

10 Movie Holiday Romance Pack

Hallmark Channel Holiday Collection. Movie 4-Pack

Enchanted Royal Collection

New Amsterdam. Season 2

Serendipity

It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas

Juvenile DVDs

PAW Patrol. Dino Rescue

PAW Patrol. Jet to the Rescue

The Flintstones: 2 Movies & 5 Specials

Babe: Pig in the City

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.