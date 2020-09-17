New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
Need Help with Homeschooling? Some of the Resources Available at the Library
Curbside service is available. Give us a call if you’d like any of these books.
The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning and Life, by Julie Bogart
Home Learning Year by Year: How to Design a Creative and Comprehensive Homeschool Curriculum, by Rebecca Rupp
Homeschooling for Dummies, by Jennifer Kaufeld
The Everything Guide to Homeschooling: All You Need to Create the Best Curriculum and Learning Environment for Your Child, by Sherri Linsenbach
Writing Fun with Phonics: Encouraging Writing Using Phonics Skills, by Dr. Jeri A. Carroll and Dr. Dennis J. Kear
Born Reading: Bring up Bookworms in a Digital Age – From Picture Books to eBooks and everything in Between, by Jason Boog
Learn to Read the Easy Way, by Heather McAvan
The Home Education Handbook: a Comprehensive and Practical Guide to Educating Children at Home, by Gill Hines and Alison Baverstock
The Complete IEP Guide: How to Advocate for Your Special Ed Child, by Attorney Lawrence M. Siegel
Arithmetricks: More Than 100 Amazing Math Tricks, by Jeri S. Cipriano,
Stop and Go, Yes and No: What is an Antonym?, by Brian P. Cleary
Pitch and Throw, Grasp and Know: What is a Synonym?, by Brian P. Cleary
Mastering Vocabulary, by Gary Robert Muschla
Fractions, by David L. Stienecker
Subtraction, by Alison Wells
Problem Solving and Word Problems, by Rebecca Wingard-Nelson
Multiplication and Division, by Lucille Caron and Philip M. St. Jacques
Addition and Subtraction, by Lucille Caron and Philip M. St. Jacques
Earth
Sound
Electricity (3 Books from the Make it Work!: the Hands-On Approach to Science Series)
When the library reopens our new hours will be Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30; Tues. & Thurs 9-6; and Saturday 9-12.
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.