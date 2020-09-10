New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Adult Non Fiction

The Midwest Native Plant Primer: 225 Plants For An Earth-Friendly Garden, by Alan Branhagen

Inheriting Clutter: How to Calm the Chaos Your Parents Leave Behind, by Julie Hall

Decoding Your Cat: the Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones

Vintage Hair Styles: Simple Steps for Retro Hair with a Modern Twist, by Emma Sundh

The Ultimate Book of Scavenger Hunts: 42 Outdoor Adventures to Conquer with Your Family, by Stacy Tornio

iPhone Photography for Everybody: Artistic Techniques, by Michael Fagans

Night of the Assassins: the Untold Story of Hitler’s Plot to Kill FDR, Churchill, and Stalin, by Howard Blum

Countdown 1945: the Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World, by Chris Wallace

Missouri: an Illustrated Timeline: 200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph, by John W. Brown

The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz, by Erik Larson

Cult of Glory: the Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, by Doug J. Swanson

Superstitions: a Handbook of Folklore, Myths, and Legends From Around the World, by D. R. McElroy

Learn to Read the Easy way: 60 Exciting Phonics-Based Activities for Kids, by Heather McAvan

Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw, by Charles Leerhsen

The Complete IEP Guide: How to Advocate for Your Special Ed Child, by Lawrence M. Siegel

Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of America, by Michael A. Hiltzik

The Ultimate Guide to Mushrooms: How to Identify and Gather Over 200 Species Throughout North America and Europe, by Guillaume Eyssartier

One Girl and Her Dogs: Life, Love, and Lambing in the Middle of Nowhere, by Emma Gray

Diabetes Meals for Good Health Cookbook: Complete Meal Plans and 100 Recipes, by Karen Graham

The Little Book of Baby Massage: Use the Power of Touch to Calm Your Baby, by Jo Kellet

