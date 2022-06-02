Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 18, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Dr. Randy Tobler presented with the Commission with a revised application for ARPA funds for the Scotland County Hospital District as requested.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, requested permission to dispose of outdated light bulbs found in her vault. The Commission approved her request.

David Hoover inquired about rock missing in spots on County Roads 701, 752, and 754.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 19, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved invoice 56334 to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons, and Johnson for legal consultation on ARPA funds.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Diane Tague, Collector, to order pre-stamped envelopes.

The Commission signed court order 17-2022.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of the following documents from the Scotland County Rural Fire Department, to-wit:

Bob Newman thanked the Commission for committing ARPA funds to the golf course.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects and equipment issues.

Echo Menges met with the Commission to gather information for an article on fuel prices, rock prices, and the county rock program.

Sean McGonigle, Risk Manager for MAC Trust, presented the Commission with information on workers compensation.

Rodney Thomas requested ditching on County Road 400.

Tony Shelley requested ditching and crowning on County Roads 458, 461, and 503.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 26, 2022.