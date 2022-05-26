PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Thursday, May 12, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling
Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold
Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins
County Clerk, Batina Dodge
Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from May 11, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.
Dr. Randy Tobler met with the Commission to discuss the application for ARPA funds submitted for the Scotland County Hospital District.
Bill from KONE discussed elevator repairs with the Commission.
Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge
Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.
The minutes from May 12, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.
The Commission approved invoice 3105 to Howe Company for engineering services on Project RRP-000S(581).
Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects and equipment issues.
Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.