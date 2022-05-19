If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, May 5, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from May 4, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn made by Stacy Westhoff for a bike and car night on August 6th.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the May 5, 2022 minutes with; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Ebeling signed court orders #12-2022, 13-2022, 14-2022, 15-2022 and 16-2022.

Michael Billings, Road Supervisor came in to talk about various road and bridge issues.

Conie Baker was in regarding bridge #036008 on county road #956

Carl Trueblood was in to let the commissioners know that he was removing a driveway tube on road #562.

Derek Weber, NEMO Regional Planning was in to talk with the commissioners about ARPA funds.

Rodney Thomas was in needing ditching done on CR #400

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, May 12, 2022.