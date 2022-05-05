Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 13, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney informed the Commission that the FCC license has been renewed for the sheriff’s office.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss personnel issues.

The Commission approved invoice 56011 to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons, and Johnson for legal consultation regarding ARPA funds.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session at 9:11 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commission Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:52 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Derek Weber, Executive Director NEMO Regional Planning, and Toni Rhoads, Disaster Recovery Specialist/Fiscal Assistant NEMO Regional Planning, presented the Commission with applications received for ARPA funds for review. Weber also presented the Commission with a contract for administration of ARPA funds which requested an administration fee of 1.2% of allocated funds. Upon motion by Commissioner Wiggins and second by Commissioner Rockhold, the contract was approved as presented by a vote of 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to elect to take the standard allowance of up to $10 million for lost revenue allowed under the US Treasury Final Rule for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The following applications for ARPA funds were reviewed and subsequent action taken:

Scotland County Parrish $4,141.93 to complete the new roof of the parsonage

Upon motion by Commissioner Rockhold and second by Commissioner Wiggins, the application was approved in full by a vote of 3-0.

Scotland County Fair Board $476,077.09 to replace the roof and seating in the grandstand area. Commissioner Wiggins moved to deny the full request and request additional information showing the cost of each stage to replace the roof of the grandstands. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Timber Ridge Golf Course $71,500 to replace equipment with additional considerations of $42,610 for irrigation system improvements and digging out the ponds. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve funding of $43,000 for a greens mower, fairway mower, and sprayer, and offered County labor and equipment to dig out the ponds. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

Memphis First Christian Church $35,000 to assist with heating and cooling systems with air filtration. Upon motion by Commissioner Wiggins and second by Commissioner Rockhold, the application was approved in full by a vote of 3-0.

Scotland County Fitness Center $61,500 to upgrade equipment

Upon motion by Commissioner Rockhold and second by Commissioner Wiggins, the application was approved in full by a vote of 3-0.

Scotland County Juvenile Office $665.76 to purchase a printer/scanner

Upon motion by Commissioner Wiggins and second by Commissioner Rockhold, the application was approved in full by a vote of 3-0.

Scotland County Rural Fire Department $15,029.26 to upgrade the radio communication sytem. Upon motion by Commissioner Rockhold and second by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, the application was approved in full by a vote of 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 20, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed Schedule 13s received of railroad and utility companies with miles of line within the county. Seeing no corrections, Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the Schedule 13s as received. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel reports.

Elam Sauder proposed applying 750 ton of the $1 per ton chippie lime from Wayland Stone on County Road 701 from the blacktop to the Fox River to help build the base of the road. Sauder also reported that County Road 710 needs the ditches cleaned out. After discussion, the Commission agreed to apply 170 ton of the chippie lime on County Road 701 from the blacktop to Sauder’s house because there was not enough rock put on the road when it was ditched in 2020. Sauder can purchase an additional 170 ton for the road for $7 per ton for the County to haul.

Jeff Cline offered dirt to the County if it could be hauled from the construction site at the Christian Church. The Commission agreed to haul the dirt for use on future projects.

The Commission signed court order 7-2022.

Diane Tague, Collector, discussed the purchase of a new credit card machine with the Commission. The Commission recommended the machine be paid from the tax maintenance fund.

Tague also discussed delinquent taxes with the Commission.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, discussed Project RRP-000S(581) with the Commission and presented the completed BEAP study on Bridge 0360008.

The Commission reviewed an application for ARPA funds received from Scotland County Memorial Hospital District. The request was for $435,024.05 to supply and install a digital radiology unit and companion portable diagnostic x-ray system. The Commission took no action on the application.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 28, 2022.