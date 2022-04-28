If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, April 14, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 7, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney presented the Commission with a Memorandum of Understanding from the Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit for approval. The memorandum outlines parties, overview/mission statement, purpose, services to be provided, operations, records retention and confidentiality, financial agreements, media requests, legal contingencies, control of employees, use of equipment and facilities, review and revision of the agreement, duration, modification, and termination. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment and personnel issues, and plan upcoming projects.

The Commission reviewed the annual elevator inspection report which noted the following issues and actions required:

Provide MCP in machine room;

No date tag or fire extinguisher in machine room;

Post current operating certificate in machine room;

Smoke detectors appear damaged, cannot verify operation. Contact alarm

company to repair/replace elevator smoke detectors and verify operation. Post

results of testing in machine room;

Could not verify operation of battery lowering system;

Provide appropriate cover for sump pump in pit.

The Commission received notice that KONE Elevator would increase the elevator maintenance contract by 5.78% effective May 1, 2022.

Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning, discussed ARPA applications with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.