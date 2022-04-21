Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from April 6, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Danny Norton informed the Commission about a bad spot in the road on a hill on County Road 701, a bad spot at the intersection of County Roads 701 and 710, and a spring forming on the south side of County Road 556.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Whippoorwill Acres, Lancaster, Missouri

The meeting was called to order at 10:00A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins County Clerk, Batina Dodge

The Commission attended the Spring meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Missouri, Northeast Region, where they heard the following speakers:

Ivan Schraeder, attorney

Paula Gough, MoDOT

Shake Akers and Clint Fichter, Hometown Housing USA

Steve Neppl, Base One Consulting

Darrell Decker, MAGIC