Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, March 33, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 30, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Michael Billing, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment and project issues.

Tom Owings requested a copy of 2 CFR 200 Federal Administration Requirements. The Commission directed him to NEMO Regional Planning.

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with preliminary plans for Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission returned a call to Tina Johnson regarding tube placement on County Road 357.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 31, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

Josh McSparren inquired about the County hauling two loads of the discounted B6X for 4H shooting sports. The Commission did not make a decision at this time.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly and quarterly settlement of funds.

Derek Weber, Executive Director NEMO Regional Planning, discussed ARPA funds with the Commission.

Keith Martin reminded the Commission about rock on County Road 961 where ditching has been done.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports.

Matt Amick, Director of Biofuels and New Uses for the Missouri Soybean Association, called to discuss biodiesel with the Commission.

Chris Bird presented the Commission with a purchase order for changes to the excavator order. A priority valve and lexan were added to the order.

The Commission approved an invoice to Howe Company for engineering services on Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission called Pepsi to cancel the vending machine in the basement of the courthouse at Sheriff Bryan Whitney’s request.

The Commission contacted Ball Volvo about used trucks.

Carl Trueblood reported an issue with a tube on County Road 562.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M