Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, March 24, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 23, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Shirley Bair and Glen Cowell discussed the use of ARPA funds for a new roof for the Larger Parrish parsonage with the Commission. The Commission recommended they complete an application for the funds.

The Commission reviewed Form 205 (collector’s annual settlement). Commissioner Rockhold moved to accept he report as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Keith Martin requested rock on the corners of County Rod 961 where ditching was done. Martin also reported rock was needed on County Road 913.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Brent Rockhold, Eastern District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Teresa Creek, Recorder of Deeds; Kimberly Nicoli, Associate Circuit Judge; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor; and Diane Tague, Collector. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for June 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to adopt a resolution regarding public access to county records, to-wit:

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 24, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved Supplemental Agreement #5 on Project BRO-B099(23) for Preliminary Engineering.

The Commission signed court orders 1-2022 through 4-2022.

The Commission reviewed the rock distribution request from the Village of Rutledge.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects. Billings requested permission to haul and stockpile B6X while he can get it discounted. The Commission granted the request.

Doc Wiggins complimented the road grading done by David Frederick.

Ashley McCarty, Executive Director for Missouri Farmers Care, and Kevin Buckallew, Grower Engagement Manager for Missouri Corn, met with the Commission to discuss Scotland County becoming an Agri-Ready County. Doc Wiggins, Echo Menges and Chris Mallett were also in attendance. After discussion, Commission Wiggins moved for Scotland County to apply to become an Agri-Ready County. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. AYE: Ebeling, Wiggins, Rockhold NAY: None

The Commission approved an application for use of the courthouse lawn received from Rhonda Elenbaas to hold an Easter egg hunt April 16th between 1:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The Commission contacted Green Acres Sew & Vac about pricing for a vacuum for the courthouse.

Casey Meyer, salesman from Quincy Mack, met with the Commission to inform them that the order for the two semis ordered last fall was cut due to manufacturing delays.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 31, 2022.