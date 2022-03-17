Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, March 3, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from March 2, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, provided an update to the Commission on Project RRP-000S(581).

Irwin Weaver requested ditching on County Road 600.

Teresa Creek, Recorder, discussed purchasing a new copier with the Commission.

The Commission discussed Project BRO-B099(23) with Aaron McVicker, Engineer for McClure Engineering.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rodkhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from March 3, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Martin Collins, Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, called to discourage the rescission of Ordinance 09-01 with the Commission.

Gigi Wahba requested to be on record as being opposed to the rescission of Ordinance 09-01.

The Commission approved a purchase order for County Clerk Batina Dodge to order pre-stamped envelopes.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of the annual report from the Scotland County Memorial Library.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

Coney Baker discussed Bridge #0360008 with Billings.

Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning, met with the Commission to discuss administration of ARPA funds and provide community needs survey results to date.

Brett Peters, salesman for Altorfer, presented the Commission with pricing on a skid steer.

Discussion was held regarding quotes presented by Altorfer and Martin Equipment for a mini excavator. Commissioner Rockhold moved to accept the bid from Altorfer. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission called Chris Bird, salesman for Martin Equipment, and requested a price for a skid steer.

Mark Hoover inquired about purchasing county-owned property near Arbela. The Commission is not interested in selling the property.

Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Nicoli and Becca Dannenhauer of Hopkins Lumber discussed repairing the floor in Judge Nicoli’s office with the Commission. The Commission requested Dannenhauer to give them a quote to replace the damaged subfloor and install vinyl flooring.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Teresa Creek, Recorder, to purchase a new copier.

The Commission approved a request to destroy county property received from Sheriff Bryan Whitney, to-wit:

Representatives from Big Iron Auctions provided the Commission with information about their business.

The Commission reviewed a request from Sheriff Bryan Whitney to increase fees for board of prisoner and a request to install a security camera on the south exterior of the courthouse. No action was taken.

The Commission contacted attorney Stephen Jeffery to inform him he had been added to the agenda for March 10th as requested to address the Commission regarding the recension of Ordinance 09-01.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:20 P.M.