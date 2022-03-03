Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, February 17, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from February 3, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney presented the Commission with a software license agreement for the 911 grant. The Commission approved the agreement. The Commission also approved an equipment list for the 911 grant.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects. Billings also presented the Commission with pipe pricing.

Chris Bird, salesman for Martin Equipment, discussed equipment price increases with the Commission.

At 10:00 the Commission opened sealed bids for diesel. Dawn Buford from MFA and Kent Kirchner from Prairieland FS were in attendance. Bids were opened with total contract amounts as follows:

Prairieland FS: $126,852.00

MFA: $128,188.80

Commissioner Rockhold moved to accept the bid from Prairieland FS. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 2-0.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #18 for Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission reviewed the financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2021 as prepared by County Clerk Batina Dodge.

The Commission approved invoice #55472 to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn on April 2, 2022 for a music festival by the Lil’ Memphis Blues Society.

The Commission called ServePro to request an updated quote on flooring for the associate judges office.

Diane Tague, Collector, discussed delinquent personal property tax with the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling called in for an update of activity.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:07 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

No Quorum