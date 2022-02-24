County Commission Minutes
PROTECTED CONTENT
Thursday, February 3, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.
Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.
The minutes from February 2, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.
Commissioner Rockhold was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.
Jon Dwiggins presented plans for Project RRP-000S(581) for approval.
The Commission audited and signed checks.
Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.
The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Wednesday-Friday, February 9-11, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia, MO
Commissioners Wiggins and Rockhold attended the annual training session of the County Commissioner Association of Missouri.
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers
The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.
PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch
No Quorum