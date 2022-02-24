County Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from February 2, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Rockhold was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Jon Dwiggins presented plans for Project RRP-000S(581) for approval.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Wednesday-Friday, February 9-11, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia, MO

Commissioners Wiggins and Rockhold attended the annual training session of the County Commissioner Association of Missouri.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

No Quorum