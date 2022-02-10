Commission Minutes

Thursday, January 27, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 26, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for diesel.

Jon Dwiggins called to report that a Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) study was approved for Bridge #0360008.

The annual meeting of the County of Scotland Improvement Corporation was held. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to appoint himself President; Commissioner Wiggins Secretary/Treasurer; Commissioner Rockhold Vice-President; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Derek Weber, Executive Director of NEMO Regional Planning, met with the Commission to discuss ARPA funds.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel consumption reports.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from January 27, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Wiggins was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

The Commission reviewed a quote from ServePro to replace flooring in the courtroom/associate circuit judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. The Commission requested a revised quote with water-proof vinyl flooring.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

Mark Hoover inquired about purchasing county-owned land near Arbela. The Commission requested time to research the matter before giving an answer.

Diane Tague, Collector, discussed a property in Gorin that is delinquent on real estate taxes and has been offered for sale at the collector’s annual tax sale multiple times. The Commission advised Tague to outlaw back taxes for 2015 and 2016 and collect back taxes for 2017 through 2021.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, February 3, 2022.