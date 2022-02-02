Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, January 20, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 19, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission worked on the 2022 Budget.

The Commission signed court orders 82-2021 through 84-2021.

Michael Billing, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed personnel issues with the Commission.

The Commission signed Request For Funds #17 for Project RRP-000S(581).

Derek Weber and Chris Feeney from NEMO Regional Planning discussed ARPA funds and CDBG grants with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 20, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved an invoice to Electrical Evolution for repairs at the courthouse.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

The Scotland County Budget Hearing commenced at 10:00 AM. Hearing no discussion, Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the 2022 budget as presented; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved the following purchase orders, invoices, and contracts:

NEMO Regional Planning agreement and dues;

Invoice for pre-paid legal services with Missouri Association of Counties.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to appoint Batina Dodge, County Clerk, to prepare the financial statement for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 as required by RSMo § 50.800. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Patrick Erwin of Skyward Land Services called to inquire about planning and zoning regulations in the County. The Commission informed Erwin that Scotland County does not have planning and zoning.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 27, 2022.