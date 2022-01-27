Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from January 5, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission worked on the 2022 Budget.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly, quarterly, and annual settlement of funds.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to purchase a John Deere motor grader per the quote presented on December 29, 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the January 6, 2022 minutes with; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, SC Road Supervisor was in to go over the budget and the purchase agreement to John Deere for a 2022 772G grader for $201,380.00.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney came in to go over budget and to have the 911 Service Board agreement signature page and resolution signed and faxed.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling signed Purchase Orders to A&W Communications in the amount of $5029.16 for portable police radios; to Pro-Tech in the amount of $849.00 for a Lenovo computer; Federal Signal Corp in the amount of $2034.90 for spike system; and to Lovegreen Ford in the amount of $37740.00 for a 2022 Ford F150 for the Sheriff’s office.

At 9:58 A.M. Commissioner Wiggins and Commissioner Ebeling left to attend the RPC board meeting, returning at 11:15 A.M.

Diane Tague, Collector and Teresa Creek, Recorder were in to go over their budgets with the Commissioners.

A request for reimbursement was signed by Commissioner Ebeling to BNSF Railway for engineering services on bridge #40700071.

Commissioner Ebeling left at 11:35 A.M. for a doctor’s appointment.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Rockhold adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the January 12, 2022 minutes with; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The commission went over budgets with the following offices; Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer; Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor; Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk; Jim Kigar, Juvenile office; Dr. Jeff Davis, Coroner via phone call; Emily Consbrock, Public Administrator via phone call.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer presented the commission with the 2021 Annual Cemetery Settlement.

Conie Baker came in to talk with the commissioners about a low water crossing on road #958, and a bridge on road #913

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the January 13, 2022 minutes with; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Sheriff Whitney was in to talk with the commissioners about the new truck that is on order.

Michael Billings, Road Supervisor came in to talk about various road and bridge issues.

The commission went over budgets with the following offices; April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney and Lisa Doster, University of Missouri Extension.

The assessment reimbursement was submitted by Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk.

Derek Weber, Regional Planning Commission came in to discuss the AARPA application.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 20, 2022.