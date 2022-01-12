Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 30, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, reported an electrical issue in her office. The Commission called Chris Chabert to repair the issue.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Dale Bienusa requested chipping along County Road 256 and inquired about the possibility of guardrail being installed.

Robert Waddell offered 24” pipe for sale to the County if needed.

The Commission worked on the 2022 Budget.

The Commission signed court orders 79-2021 through 81-2021.

At 11:05 A.M. Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to exit executive session at 11:33 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Michael Clancy and Don Brown with Renodry USA offered a free inspection and report of water seepage into the courthouse. The Commission gave approval for the inspection and report.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:37 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Thursday, December 30, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rodkhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 29, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with an annual investment policy for approval.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

A public hearing was held at 11:30 A.M. for the purpose of amending the 2021 Budget. Hearing no comments, Commissioner Wiggins moved, and Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion, to amend the following budgets: Assessment, General Revenue, and Law Enforcement Sales Tax. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.