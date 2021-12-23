Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, December 9, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling- Absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

In the absence of Presiding Commissioner Ebeling, Commissioner Rockhold was appointed for the days business.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the December 8, 2021 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Conie Baker was in to visit with the Commissioners about bridge #0360008 on CR #913.

John Dwiggins, Howe Co., was in to visit with the commission.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Rockhold adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 9, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes with corrections; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner Ebeling abstaining.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues. Billings presented the Commission with telephone bids for cutting edges.

Junior Jones reminded the Commission about the spring in County Road 504.

Karen Biggs discussed drainage issues on County Road 716 with the Commission.

Sandy Arnold, AVP/Loan Officer for Bank of Kirksville, presented the Commission with a renewal and extension on the tax anticipation note for the county; to-wit:

Lee Wayland called to discuss rock bids with the Commission. Wayland will present the Commission with a formal bid Thursday.

Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor, presented the Commission with a contract for services with Vanguard for a web site package for records from her office to be researched online. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the contract. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

VanGorkom also presented the Commission with an annual maintenance plan from the State Tax Commission.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1) at 11:55 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to exit executive session at 12:40 P.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:40 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, December 16, 2021.