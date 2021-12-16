Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 18, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Judge Kelly Lovecamp and Judge Kimberly Nicoli met with the Commission seeking support for grant funding for GPS monitoring or sequential intercept modeling (SIM). The Commission offered support for either program.

The Commission signed court orders 72-2021 and 73-2021.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Derek Weber, Executive Director for NEMO Regional Planning, met with the Commission to discuss administration of ARPA funds and the possibility of joining Adair County’s 911 grant.

The Commission contacted Marlin Oberholtzer about a leaking water heater in the basement of the courthouse.

Roy and Donna Hyde inquired about the ownership of a drive north of Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 24, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 74-2021.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a letter from Elaine Fuller, Secretary of Concord Cemetery Association, formally requesting funds held in trust by the County for the Concord Cemetery Association be released to the Association. The Commission voted to release the funds after receiving an informal request on 11/3/21

Thursday, December 2, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from December 1, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney presented the Commission with a commissary services agreement from CTC Commissary, LLC. After discussion, Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the agreement. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The following met with the Commission to review a revised 911 grant application proposal:

Chris Feeney, NEMO RPC

Erick Byrn, Scotland County Ambulance Director

Brian Maydwell, Executive Director 911 Services Board

Bill Holland, Scotland County Deputy Sheriff

Bryan Whitney, Scotland County Sheriff

Tim Graham, Scotland County Fire Department

Randy Trueblood, Scotland County Fire Department

Scott Penman, 911 Service Board Member

Stephen Korte, Pike County Sheriff/911 Service Board Member

After review and discussion of the revised application, the Commission decided to deliberate and vote on the application on December 8, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:08 P.M.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the December 2, 2021 minutes with corrections; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commissioners with the monthly settlement.

Commissioner Wiggins made a motion to appoint Scott Hathaway as a Library Board Trustee; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Scotland County Road Boss, Michael Billings was in to go over road and bridge issues with the commissioners.

Commissioner Rockhold made a motion to purchase bits from Roland Machinery in the amount of $7679.49; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners signed an extended warranty purchase agreement on the CAT 12M 3 AWD grader from Altorfer CAT.

Commissioner Wiggins made a motion to accept the grant from the 911 Board as presented on 12-2-2021; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Chris Feeney with Regional Planning Commission was in to talk with the commission about the ARPA Funds.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Rockhold adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.