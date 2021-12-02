Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 4, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 67-2021 through 69-2021.

The Commission reviewed monthly grader maps and rock reports.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

The Commission reviewed the workers compensation renewal for 2022.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Kasey Meyer, salesman for Quincy Mack, called the Commission with availability for new road tractors. Commissioner Rockhold moved to order a second 2023 road tractor as quoted on October 28th. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

The Commission approved the proposed language for an agreement for training reimbursement for road and bridge employees.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 10, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 70-2021 through 71-2021.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Jill Kerr reported issues with County Roads 711, 713, and 719.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Thursday, November 18, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 17, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners Ebeling and Wiggins reported that they attended meetings at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

Jim Sharp inquired about the status of 911 for Scotland County. The Commissioners responded that the State 911 Board is working to make changes to the grant application for further review.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

The Commission held a conference call with MoDOT, Macon County Commission, and Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company regarding soft-match credit for Project RRP-000S(581). At this time, MoDOT does not believe the project is eligible for soft-match credit, but they will continue to seek clarification.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.