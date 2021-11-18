Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, November 4, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from November 3, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, discussed training expenses with the Commission. The Commission contacted the Clark County Commission and proposed the following: Scotland County will pay the registration for the MAPA spring training, and Clark County will pay the registration for the MAPA fall training. Lodging expenses will be split 50/50 by the hotel and be direct billed to each county by the hotel. Mileage reimbursement will be split with 50% of the miles billed to each county by the prosecuting attorney. This agreement will take effect January 1, 2022. The Clark County Commission agreed to the terms. Wilson will draft an agreement for each commission to review.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.