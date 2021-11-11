Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, October 28, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 27, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel consumption reports.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, met with the Commission to discuss beginning BEAP studies on Bridges 063 and 054.

Jon Dwiggins, representative of Howe Company, presented the Commission with a supplemental agreement for engineering on Project RRP-000S(581). The Commission approved the agreement as presented.

The Commission signed court orders 56-2021 through 58-2021.

Kasey Meyer, salesman for Quincy Mack, presented the Commission with pricing for a new road tractor. Commissioner Rockhold moved to order a new road tractor as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Teresa Creek, Recorder of Deeds, discussed, with the Commission, agreements responding to requests to provide documents from her office. The Commission will have the proposed agreements reviewed by legal counsel.

The Commission reviewed a proposed agreement between the County and City of Memphis for assessment of costs related to KARPEL. The Commission will have the proposed agreement reviewed by legal counsel.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:07 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 28, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Diane Tague, Collector, requested permission to deposit collections into the collector’s regular account and not deposit collections into the collector’s money market account at this time. The Commission approved her request.

The Commission signed court orders 59-2021 through 66-2021.

The Commission reviewed monthly revenue reports.

The Commission received a request from the Concord Cemetery Board to release their funds held by the County. Commissioner Wiggins moved to release the funds as requested. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

The Commission approved invoice #643 to Ross Enterprises for Class A CDL training.

Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor, presented the Commission with a request for ARPA funds to allow online access of assessment records for an access fee. The Commission did not make a determination.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, November 4, 2021.