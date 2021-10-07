Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, September 23, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 22, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 34-2021 through 51-2021.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission regarding equipment issues.

Chris Byrd, John Deere salesman, presented the Commission with a quote for a John Deere track hoe and mulching head.

Alan Wells, Chairman of the State Board of Governance for 911, contacted the Commission to discuss concerns with the recent 911 grant. Members of the State Board of Governance for 911 will meet with the Commission on September 30, 2021, at 10:00 A.M.

A meeting of elected officials convened at 10:00 with the following in attendance: Duane Ebeling, Presiding Commissioner; David Wiggins, Western District Commissioner; Brent Rockhold, Eastern District Commissioner; Batina Dodge, County Clerk; Teresa Creek, Recorder; Emily Consbrock, Public Administrator; Bryan Whitney, Sheriff; Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor; Jeff Davis, Coroner; and Diane Tague, Collector. Each office holder gave a short report of activity in their office. The next meeting date was set for December 16, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

The Commission called the Clark County Commission to invite them to attend the aforementioned meeting to discuss the recent 911 grant.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, called to provide the Commission with an update on Project BRO-B099(23) and proposed BEAP studies.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 23, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Brett Peters, salesman for Altorfer, and Chris Byrd, John Deere salesman, discussed their respective equipment quotes presented last week to the Commission.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel reports.

The quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission was approved by the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:06 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, September 30, 2021.