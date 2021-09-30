Rutledge Red Hatters News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Rutledge Red Hatters of Rutledge, Mo. held their monthly gathering on the evening of September 22., 2021. The hostesses, Celina Erickson and Dorothy Hunolt, chose a completely-different style for the delightful-autumn evening! They hostesses invited family and friends of the Red Hatters Circle, thus 26 were in attendance.

The setting was the Cozy Oaks Lodge of rural Edina. Mo. It is one of the newest- recreational venues in NE Mo.

This Country lodge was the perfect setting for an evening get-away in the privacy of the amazing-rural atmosphere. The entire property is so scenic, & everyone enjoyed a tour of the grounds as well as the entire lodge building. It has a most- relaxing atmosphere where guests of any age will enjoy their outing.

The group gathered on the main level at 5:30 p,m. and were greeted by the Lodge hostesses who explained the lodge’s offerings, as well as gave a brief history of the establishment prior to the transformation into the lodge.

The guests signed in the Red Hatters notebook, as well as the Lodge’s guest book and then gathered in the parlor where everyone enjoyed a time of visiting with their family and friends. Next came the seating at two-long tables where they enjoyed appetizers before dining buffet style at a most- delicious evening meal, catered by the ladies of the lodge. The young ladies of the ledge served cold drinks and desserts to the guests, then sang as a choir for entertainment for the group!

The evening concluded with a thank you from the entire set of hostesses, and the drawing for the hostesses gift. Nancy Tague Platz was delighted to have been the recipient of a most-bountiful purple mum.

Many took tours of the entire lodge, both upper and lower levels, where they were amazed at the themes of each guest room and inquired about the many offerings of the lodge. The entire evening was superb and the Red Hatters thanked Celina and Dorothy for hostessing such an epic event!