Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 25, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed equipment issues with the Commission.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to remove Dana Glasscock and add Teresa Creek to the county’s account at US Bank effective September 1, 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

In accordance with RSMo § 137.005, the Commission held a public hearing on the proposed rate of taxes for County purposes. Having no public comment, Commissioner Wiggins moved to set the tax rates as follows:

General Revenue 0.004953

Road and Bridge 0.006568

Special Road Rock $.75 per agricultural acre

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 26, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Doc Wiggins informed the Commission that the state highway tube by his clinic is plugged, and the grader ditches are full causing his clinic to flood.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn for the Scotland County Fire Department to hold a 911 Memorial Service on September 11, 2021.

Bryan Whitney presented the Commission with a bill for medical services for an inmate. The Commission approved paying 50% of the bill per the current agreement with the hospital.

Junior Jones informed the Commission that there is a spring seeping into CR 504 that needs repair.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues. Billings presented the Commission with a bid for pipe. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the bid. The motion was seconded by Commission Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed monthly fuel reports.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering met with the Commission to provide an update for Project BRO-B099(23). The Commission requested McVicker perform a BEAP study on Bridges 3510006, 2050014, 0630012, 1540012, 1650006.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:02 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 26, 2021.