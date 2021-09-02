Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 18, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Brian Brush expressed complaints about roads, inquired about the replacement of Bridge 120, and inquired about a bill he submitted to the County for cleaning out a low water crossing.

Raymond Howard reported that a culvert is washing out on County Road 809.

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with a utility agreement with Sinclair on Project RRP-000S(581). The agreement was signed for Dwiggins to submit for approval.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineer, called the Commission to provide an update on Project BRO-B099(23). The Commission requested McVicker look at bridges recommended for BEAP studies. McVicker will meet the Commission September 1, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 19, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed the annual Missouri Local Government Financial Statement received from the Library District.

Steve Morris reported that County Road 905 needs blading.

The Commission approved invoice #1633 to 54 Design Group for website hosting.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Coney Baker discussed road maintenance and maintenance of Bridge #036 with the Commission.

The Commission reviewed and approved a waiver valuation packet as prepared by Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, for Project BRO-B099(23).

The Commission signed court order #25-2021.

The Commission reviewed the memo for county expenditure review and approval process presented by BKD as part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund award received by the County. Additional details were added to the report before submittal to BKD.

Applications for the interim appointment of recorder of deeds were reviewed by the Commission. Commissioner Rockhold moved to appoint Teresa Creek as interim Recorder of Deeds effective September 1, 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

David Hoover requested grading on County Roads 754, 752, 715, and 701.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.