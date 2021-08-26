Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday,

August 12, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the August 11, 2021 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Aaron Hugenberg with MoDOT met with the Commissioners concerning bridge inventory and inspection of bridges #2050014, #3510006, #1200001.

Michael Billings, Road & Bridge Supervisor met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush and equipment issues.

Commissioner Ebeling left at 10:00 A.M. Commissioner Wiggins was designated as Presiding Commissioner for the remainder of the meeting.

Irwin Oberholtzer came in to ask to have a tube looked at on road #155.

Fred Zimmerman talked with the Commissioners concerning road #255.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Wiggins adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Monday,

August 17, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 2:10 P.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission inspected the courthouse roof.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session at 2:48 P.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to exit executive session at 3:03 P.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Ken Yovich of The Garland Company met with the Commission to inspect the courthouse roof.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 3:47 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 12, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner Ebeling abstaining.

The minutes from August 17, 2021, were presented.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Dick Rickleman questioned the Commission about a plan for the repair of Bridge 00200062 on County Road 960. The Commission let Rickleman know that the plan was to have rock blanket placed by October 1, 2021, to prevent further road slough.

The Commission reported that Ken Yovich of The Garland Company inspected the courthouse roof Tuesday and rolled coating on the surface cracks.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented new signature cards for the county’s accounts with Bank of Kirksville.

The Commission signed the management representation letter for the audit performed by McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Mark Monroe and Bob Bradley met with the Commission to inquire about a culvert being installed on County Road 355 in Section 24. Discussion was held regarding the impacts of neighboring landowners, options to handle to drainage in the area, and the public utilities that would need to be relocated for the project. The Commission requested Billings to observe the situation the next time there is significant rainfall and report back. Monroe and Bradley asked to be kept up to date on the situation.

Bob Bradley inquired about the maintenance of CR 857 because it is wash boarded and needs bladed to the ditch. The Commission requested Billings to inspect the road. Mr. Bradley also reported that the culverts on CR 357 have been filled in, and water is pooling there.

Lynn Purvis reported that the gravel on CR 263 is washing off and creating a ditch in the road due to debris in the ditch from the brush chipping done last year.

Kelly Ray requested permission to use the courthouse lawn on October 1st and 2nd for a BBQ contest. The Commission granted him permission.

Dale Bienusa called to inquire about a response from MDC regarding the Commission’s most recent correspondence and commended the Commission for getting the new Purple Heart County sign put up at the south entrance of the county. The Commission shared MDC’s correspondence with Bienusa.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 19, 2021.