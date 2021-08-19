Commission Minutes

Thursday,

August 5, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 4, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice 16 for Project BRO-B099(23).

Ginger Bull called to inquire about rocking the north end of County Road 865.

Propane bids were opened and read as follows:

MFA $1.348

Prairieland FS 1.459

Z&Z Propane $1.59

Commissioner Rockhold moved to accept the bid from MFA as lowest and best. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Andy Cowell called to request ripping and grading on County Road 466.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the August 5, 2021, minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Ebeling signed the appointment of Carol Shoemaker as Deputy Collector on August 4, 2021, effective August 1, 2021.

Brian Brush was in to complain from 8:35 AM to 8:50 AM. He mentioned roads 960, 955, 963, 958, 965 and 968.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney was in to let the Commissioners know that the Rapid SOS 911 County mapping has been installed free of charge.

Commissioner Wiggins made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Rockhold to add Deputy Collector Carol Shoemaker to the signature card at Bank of Kirksville for account #3399, #4200, #579238 and #88996. Motion carried 3-0.

The New Year’s holiday will deviate from the handbook policy from Friday, December 31, 2021, to Monday, January 3, 2021.

Commissioner Rockhold made a motion to enter executive session at 9:29 AM; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0. Commissioner Wiggins made a motion to exit executive session at 9:40 AM; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road & Bridge Supervisor met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush and equipment issues.

Nancy McClamroch, Deputy County Clerk gave the Commissioners overtime reports.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer presented the monthly settlement reports to the Commissioners.

The Commissioners audited and signed checks.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 12, 2021.