Commission Minutes

Wednesday,

July 14, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 8, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Bryan Brush requested a copy of the county budget and expressed concerns with County Roads 911, 955, 963, 665, and 913.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session at 8:59 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:11 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold reported that he attended the Arbela Board of Trustees meeting, and they were in agreement with the proposed inter-governmental agreement for rock. Commissioner Rockhold moved to adopt the agreement. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission issued a letter notifying one local business that they are delinquent in their liquor license renewal.

Dale Bienusa called for an update to the last correspondence sent to MDC. The Commission has received no contact.

The Commission reviewed applications for Road and Bridge Supervisor.

The Commission issued correspondence to Patrick Hines who is seeking an energy grant. The County has no law that would preempt Hines from seeking the grant.

Jim and Janet Fishback requested blading on County Road 955 and reported that the rock had washed off County Road 951.

The Commission reviewed a monthly project report from McClure Engineering.

The Commission contacted Jeremy Hamlin in regards to repairing the steps on the east and west courthouse entrances. Hamlin agreed to make the repairs.

Michael Billings, interim Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects and equipment, road reports, and presented the Commission with a quote for a culvert to repair County Road 419. Commissioner Rockhold moved to purchase the culvert. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission offered the Road and Bridge Supervisor position to Billings, and he accepted the position.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday,

July 21, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 14, 2021, were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Brian Brush presented the Commission with a bill for blading the low water crossing on County Road 963 and questioned what the county’s policy was for getting a low water crossing cleaned out. Brush also requested copies of rock tickets for rock hauled on County Road 960, a copy of the employee handbook and any policy governing personal use of county vehicles, the bridge inspection report for Bridge 00200062, and the current cash balances of each fund.

Coney Baker reminded the Commission about the pit rock washing into the ditch under the bridge (036) on County Road 913.

Kathy Cline notified the Commission that the low water crossing on County Road 963 was not crossable last week, and she had a child at home with chest pains. Cline asked what could be done with the road to the south of her house to allow her to access her property.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session at 9:33 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 10:14 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court order 24-2021.

The Commission received the following letter from the Missouri Department of Conservation regarding payment of PILT funds:

Diane Tague, Collector, informed the Commission that she hired Carol Shumaker as her deputy. Shumaker will start August 2nd.

The Commission approved a copier maintenance contract for Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.